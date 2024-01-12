Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Datadog worth $61,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,878 shares of company stock worth $66,931,497 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $120.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

