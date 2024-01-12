Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $443.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

