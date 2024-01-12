Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $443.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.69.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on DE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.