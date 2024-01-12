Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.