Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.94

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 6977199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,679,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 141,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

