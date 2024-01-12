Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.59

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 1411553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

DML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. Denison Mines had a net margin of 485.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$3,472,000.00. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

