Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $0.63 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

