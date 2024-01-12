DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $128.93 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

