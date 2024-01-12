DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.42 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

