Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

