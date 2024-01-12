Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of DFIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 9,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

