Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 982,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.