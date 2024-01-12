Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stake Raised by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 231,244 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.