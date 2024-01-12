Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Lifted by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

