Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.72

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 29984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

