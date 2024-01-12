Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.38

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3978562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

