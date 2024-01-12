Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.48

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.48 and last traded at $104.15, with a volume of 1466482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $20,281,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

