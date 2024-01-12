Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2292 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

