Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2292 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
