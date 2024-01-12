Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DFS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.55. 517,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.