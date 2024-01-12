DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of DLO opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

