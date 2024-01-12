DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 602.5% in December

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, a growth of 602.5% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,046,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DNAX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

