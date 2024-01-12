DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stake Boosted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DCGO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

