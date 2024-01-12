Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 3.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 146.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $465.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.39 and its 200 day moving average is $438.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.