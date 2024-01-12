Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,453 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.39. 401,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $402.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

