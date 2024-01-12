Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,226.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,309. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $599.22 and a 52 week high of $1,231.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,098.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,003.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.