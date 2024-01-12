Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 1.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.37. 174,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,953. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.56 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.