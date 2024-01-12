Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 0.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 638,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,334. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

