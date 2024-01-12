DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 3,174,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 251.57, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.