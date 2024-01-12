DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.76. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 118,159 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.