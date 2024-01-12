Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

