DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 307.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

