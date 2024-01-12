Duke Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

