DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

