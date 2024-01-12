Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 340.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,863 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.06 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

