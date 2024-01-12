Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Mcdonald Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $242.08. 184,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $244.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $218.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

