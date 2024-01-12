eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.