Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 73.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $14,640,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 679,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,816,224. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

