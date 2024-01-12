eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.32

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 42666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 2,453.6 %
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $371,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
