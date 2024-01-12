Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $10.79 on Friday, hitting $471.52. 516,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,453. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

