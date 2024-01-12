Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.23

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 113195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.