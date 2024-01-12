Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

