Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

NYSE DAVA opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

