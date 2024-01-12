Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Endesa Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Endesa’s payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

