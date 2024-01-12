Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 658.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOSEW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

