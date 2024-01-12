EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.35.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

