Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,399 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

