Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 36,500 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,584,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.