Equita Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 930 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.32 and a one year high of $306.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

