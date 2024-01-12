Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

