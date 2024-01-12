Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $334,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $637.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $639.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $593.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.52. The firm has a market cap of $605.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,559. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

