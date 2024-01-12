Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $980,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.